Giving birth alone and far from home
Pregnant indigenous women in Canada's North are routinely denied escorts when relocating to cities like Thunder Bay to give birth. Lillian Slipperjack with her 7-month-old son, Owen, in Thunder Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|MP Raitt should f...
|20
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|20 hr
|I voted for Trump
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Sun
|Leaf
|1
|Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag...
|Sun
|Leaf
|3
|Smiles for Life: An achievement in community se...
|Sun
|Gold 4 fillings eh
|1
|Public's help sought to find missing Burlington...
|Sun
|Parenting eh
|1
|4th trial for same murder: Ontario man's trial ...
|Sun
|lauton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC