Four charged in latest marijuana dispensary raid

Toronto police executed a search warrant at the Weed The North dispensary, located at 1532 Eglinton Avenue West, and seized 4.4 kg of marijuana, 14 grams of hash, seven grams of cannabis resin shatter, 59 kg of edibles and approximately $20,000 of cash. Police declined to say what specific edibles were seized, but Const.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.