Former military medic takes stand, de...

Former military medic takes stand, denies conducting breast exams on recruits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A former medical technician accused of performing unnecessary and inappropriate breast exams at several military recruiting centres in Ontario is denying the exams ever took place. Retired petty officer James Wilks faces eight counts of breach of trust and one of sexual assault after six women accused him of conducting the exams at military recruiting centres in London, Windsor and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... 1 hr All the same 5
News School buses and high school exams cancelled in... 6 hr Nelson 1
News Skate on the Rideau Canal while you can, ice pe... 6 hr Nelson 1
News 'We hope to give them a second chance': Rural d... 6 hr Nelson 1
News Kemptville stroller hit-and-run never happened,... 6 hr Nelson 1
News Highway opponents bask in win (May '12) 6 hr 4 how long 3
News A letter from the Wellington Halton-Hills NDP Y... (Oct '12) 7 hr NDP full of it 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC