Former military medic takes stand, denies conducting breast exams on recruits
A former medical technician accused of performing unnecessary and inappropriate breast exams at several military recruiting centres in Ontario is denying the exams ever took place. Retired petty officer James Wilks faces eight counts of breach of trust and one of sexual assault after six women accused him of conducting the exams at military recruiting centres in London, Windsor and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009.
