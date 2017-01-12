Five suicides in Quebec indigenous communities were avoidable: coroner's report
The report released earlier today by Bernard Lefrancois says the problems are largely rooted in the reserve system, which the coroner compares to apartheid. Lefrancois' report says the four women and one man had different stories but were all aboriginal, and all suffered individually against a backdrop of collective unhappiness.
