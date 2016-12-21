Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
A Canadian woman killed in an attack on a Turkish nightclub has been identified by Global Affairs Canada as Alaa Al-Muhandis. Several media outlets say she is a 39-year-old mother of two from Milton, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|1 hr
|same coming here
|7
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|1 hr
|need BTUs
|2
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|3 hr
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|4 hr
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Thieves wanted for breaking into mausoleums in ...
|4 hr
|Death and Taxes eh
|1
|Halton police still seek public's help in locat...
|4 hr
|MIA
|1
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|4 hr
|Burl man MIA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC