Fire in Casselman destroys business, leaves several people homeless
A fire broke out in a residential and commercial building on Principale Street in Casselman, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon. RayJans Windows and Doors, based in Cornwall, opened its Casselman location in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|55 min
|Raitt launched we...
|16
|Halton Region sees economic growth (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|share the wealth eh
|11
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|2 hr
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Youths stranded after falling in creek in Oakville
|14 hr
|Lions Valley Park
|1
|Teens rescued after falling into creek
|14 hr
|non voluntary pol...
|2
|Lorne Scots receive Theatre Honour (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|no theatre here
|15
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|14 hr
|Bra
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC