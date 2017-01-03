Fire in Bradford, Ont. destroys 5 homes under construction
New Tecumseth Fire tweeted this photo on the scene of a large fire Friday morning, which destroyed several residential structures. BWG Update... Crews have fire contained, currently 2 aerials flowing on north and south ends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
