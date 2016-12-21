Fire crews back at scene of blaze tha...

Fire crews back at scene of blaze that gutted North York mansion under construction

Fire crews are back at the scene after a weekend blaze gutted a mansion being built in North York. Toronto fire crews are back at the scene of a weekend fire that gutted a mansion being built in North York to determine whether the site should be bulldozed.

