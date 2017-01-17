Finding doctor sexually abused her fe...

Finding doctor sexually abused her female patient, loss of licence upheld

Stripping a doctor of her medical licence for sexually abusing a mentally ill female patient was appropriate and in the public interest, Divisional Court ruled Tuesday. In upholding the sexual-abuse finding and punishment meted out to Dr. Mary McIntyre, the court rejected her arguments that the disciplinary committee ignored evidence the doctor-patient relationship was over when the sexual conduct occurred, and the licence revocation was too harsh.

