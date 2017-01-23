Fiery crash sends 4 to hospital and closes Kenora, Ontario bypass
The Kenora bypass was closed Monday morning after a crash involving three semis, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release. Just after 5 a.m. officers responded to the crash on Highway 17a.
