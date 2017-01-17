There are on the The Now Newspaper story from 6 hrs ago, titled Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

Ten groups and individuals have been given another $146,000 to help them weigh in on the wisdom of burying hazardous nuclear waste in a bunker close to the shore of Lake Huron. The bulk of the new money from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is earmarked for indigenous people to take part in the review of the safety of the contentious project proposed for near Kincardine, Ont.

