Feds dole out $146K to foes of propos...

Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

There are 1 comment on the The Now Newspaper story from 6 hrs ago, titled Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

Ten groups and individuals have been given another $146,000 to help them weigh in on the wisdom of burying hazardous nuclear waste in a bunker close to the shore of Lake Huron. The bulk of the new money from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is earmarked for indigenous people to take part in the review of the safety of the contentious project proposed for near Kincardine, Ont.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Melting Pot eh

Acton, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
https://www.facebook.com/Care2/posts/10158236...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) 2 hr North Halton cash... 2
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 3 hr doomedtrump 3
News Georgetown Armenian Orphans Farmhouse Will Beco... (Jul '10) 3 hr past mayor slept ... 3
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... 3 hr where Lawlor hous... 2
News Group plans interactive Titanic museum for Niag... 3 hr Davey Jones 1
News Ontario man used lottery win as proof of mystic... 3 hr Thats the spirit 1
News Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14) 3 hr more MIA 15
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC