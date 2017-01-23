Federal Court rejects Quebec law prof...

Federal Court rejects Quebec law professor's bid to condemn Ottawa's $15-billion Saudi arms deal

The Federal Court has dismissed a challenge by a Quebec law professor to condemn the federal government's $15-billion sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia. University of Montreal law professor Daniel Turp, a former Bloc Quebecois MP, challenged export permits authorizing the deal, saying Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record should give the court the ability to review it.

