Fatal two-vehicle collision closed Hi...

Fatal two-vehicle collision closed Highway 59 at Maplewood Sideroad in Tavistock Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

One of two vehicles involved in a crash south of Tavistock is shown in a field at the intersection of Highway 59 and Maplewood Sideroad on Friday. One person died in the collision and another is in serious condition in a local hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... 3 hr Arian 2
News Advisory issued as fog covers Toronto and the GTA 5 hr Kevin 1
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) 5 hr Arts Crowd eh 3
News Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho... 11 hr after-school program 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Fri North Halton cash... 2
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... Fri doomedtrump 3
News Georgetown Armenian Orphans Farmhouse Will Beco... (Jul '10) Fri past mayor slept ... 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC