Family who couldn't afford to bring body home devastated as mum is cremated in Canada

Siobhan Goodison, 22, and her mum Gillian Goodison, 59, who died in Canada and was cremated there as her family could not afford A 10,000 to bring her body home A FAMILY whose mum had to be cremated in Canada because she did not have holiday insurance are warning others to avoid similar heartbreak. Gillian Goodison, 59, of The Oval, Bingley , died five days before Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.