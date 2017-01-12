Family charged with running drug lab ...

Family charged with running drug lab in Markham, Ont., police say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A husband and wife and their two teenage sons are facing charges after police discovered an alleged drug lab in a house north of Toronto. York regional police say officers went to a Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft case and discovered what they believed was a clandestine drug lab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house... 5 hr what r cancer causes 6
News Radiant heat versus forced air systems 5 hr much 2 late 4 act... 5
News Ontario Premier assures Oakville crowd she's he... 6 hr much 2 late 4 act... 1
News No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H... 6 hr 2 low posted speeds 14
News Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,... 6 hr yes hydro BIG MESS 5
News Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo 18 hr Pearl 1
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... 19 hr what to tell them 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC