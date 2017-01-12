Family charged with running drug lab in Markham, Ont., police say
A husband and wife and their two teenage sons are facing charges after police discovered an alleged drug lab in a house north of Toronto. York regional police say officers went to a Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft case and discovered what they believed was a clandestine drug lab.
