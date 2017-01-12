Ethics watchdog investigating Canadian PM's vacation
In a Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada's ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent family holiday at the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas.
