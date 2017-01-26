Escaped rapist David Maracle arrested by Cornwall police
Police in Cornwall, Ont., have arrested convicted rapist David Maracle, who escaped earlier this week from a halfway house in Kingston. A Brantford, Ont., man who raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the late 1990s and escaped from a Kingston halfway house earlier this week has been arrested in Cornwall, Ont.
