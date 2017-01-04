Drunk driver sent to jail for killing cyclist
Darya Selinevich, 23, has received a jail sentence for the June 2015 crash that killed cyclist Zhi Yong Kang, 44, on Finch Ave. W. at Tobermory Dr. Selinevich, had previously been convicted of drunk driving. Yu Li, whose friend Zhi Yong Kang was killed in 2015, during the launch of Friends and Families for Safe Streets at Toronto city hall in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|2 hr
|Acton gets Gtown ...
|8
|Partisan vote foils effort (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|happens everywhere
|10
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Raitt launched we...
|16
|Halton Region sees economic growth (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|share the wealth eh
|11
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|10 hr
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Youths stranded after falling in creek in Oakville
|22 hr
|Lions Valley Park
|1
|Teens rescued after falling into creek
|22 hr
|non voluntary pol...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC