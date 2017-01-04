Drunk driver sent to jail for killing...

Drunk driver sent to jail for killing cyclist

Read more: The Toronto Star

Darya Selinevich, 23, has received a jail sentence for the June 2015 crash that killed cyclist Zhi Yong Kang, 44, on Finch Ave. W. at Tobermory Dr. Selinevich, had previously been convicted of drunk driving. Yu Li, whose friend Zhi Yong Kang was killed in 2015, during the launch of Friends and Families for Safe Streets at Toronto city hall in October.

Ontario

