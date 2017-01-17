Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new c...

Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to be sworn in at hockey game

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

That might be the idea behind a ceremony to be held this weekend at a Saskatoon Blades hockey game, where 20 new Canadians will be sworn in as citizens. The group will take their oaths of citizenship with both the Blades and the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League looking on, and will also get a chance to don skates, grab a stick and learn a bit more about the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 50 min Madoff zionism 19
News Grassy Narrows chief wants Trudeau's commitment... 1 hr pET 1
News Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by ... 1 hr H20 the new Oil 1
News Halton 'anxious' to see expanded train service (Feb '09) 1 hr Silk Road revived 6
News Natural gas fireplaces have more benefits than ... (Aug '15) 1 hr Fiberals in BC de... 3
News Halton Hills roads slick with ice 3 hr Fog patches 2 2
News A salt truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 17, 201... 3 hr 2nd straight day 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC