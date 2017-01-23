Doctor from Oakville, Ont., charged w...

Doctor from Oakville, Ont., charged with sexual assault

Halton Regional police provided few details, including when the alleged offence took place, only saying that the victim was an adult female. Police had previously laid two sex assault charges against Dr. Clarence Clottey, 56, related to alleged offences that took place in 2012 and 2016.

