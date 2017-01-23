Denis Villeneuve, Ryan Gosling, NFB animated short get Oscar nominations
The Quebec director is up for best director for the aliens-have-landed thriller "Arrival," which is also up for best picture. Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049," which stars Ryan Gosling, who received his second career Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning.
