Dementia: Is Lack of Exercise as Risky as Bad Genes?
Parking yourself in front of the TV may make you as likely to develop dementia as people genetically predisposed to the condition, a Canadian study suggests. In a study of more than 1,600 adults aged 65 and older, those who led a sedentary life seemed to have the same risk of developing dementia as those who carried the apolipoprotein E gene mutation, which increases the chances of developing dementia.
