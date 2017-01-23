CraveTV adds comedy about slacker who discovers he's Christ
A satire about a Sudbury, Ont., slacker who discovers he's the second coming of Jesus Christ is joining the CraveTV lineup. Dylan Taylor of CBC-TV's "Pure" stars as the titular Sal, while Kids in the Hall member Scott Thompson plays a conniving priest.
