Community hub 'Che's Place' honours teen slain in Wasaga Beach stabbing
"At 'Che's Place' we encourage our youth to build confidence and self esteem...": part of 'Che's Place' mission statement hung on the centre's wall. Less than a year after he was fatally stabbed in a pizza restaurant in Wasaga Beach last May, pictures of the late 18-year-old Francesco "Che" Molinaro, hang on the walls of "Che's Place."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Toronto, it's difficult for seniors to cross...
|42 min
|Northern fence
|2
|Moving planned nuclear-waste bunker would cost ...
|1 hr
|Glowing Reports
|3
|OPG report on planned nuclear waste bunker blas...
|1 hr
|Glowing Reports
|2
|Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear...
|1 hr
|Glowing Reports
|2
|Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear...
|2 hr
|Revel
|1
|What's In Your Fridge: Norman Armour
|2 hr
|unsealed-document...
|1
|2 charged in alleged fentanyl prescription frau...
|2 hr
|unsealed-document...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC