Community hub 'Che's Place' honours t...

Community hub 'Che's Place' honours teen slain in Wasaga Beach stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: CBC News

"At 'Che's Place' we encourage our youth to build confidence and self esteem...": part of 'Che's Place' mission statement hung on the centre's wall. Less than a year after he was fatally stabbed in a pizza restaurant in Wasaga Beach last May, pictures of the late 18-year-old Francesco "Che" Molinaro, hang on the walls of "Che's Place."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Toronto, it's difficult for seniors to cross... 42 min Northern fence 2
News Moving planned nuclear-waste bunker would cost ... 1 hr Glowing Reports 3
News OPG report on planned nuclear waste bunker blas... 1 hr Glowing Reports 2
News Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear... 1 hr Glowing Reports 2
News Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear... 2 hr Revel 1
News What's In Your Fridge: Norman Armour 2 hr unsealed-document... 1
News 2 charged in alleged fentanyl prescription frau... 2 hr unsealed-document... 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC