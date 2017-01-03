Charges pile up against Ontario fire ...

Charges pile up against Ontario fire chief after three more alleged...

National Post

Kingsville, Ont., fire chief Bob Kissner - already accused of sex offences involving a minor - is facing additional charges involving three more underage victims, say OPP. Essex County OPP announced on Friday that as a result of the investigation that began in December, six additional charges have been laid against Kissner: three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference.

Ontario

