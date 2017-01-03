Certification of RCMP sex-harassment suit now awaiting judge's signature
Women who were sexually harassed as RCMP employees will soon receive letters letting them know they are eligible for compensation if, as expected, a judge certifies a class action against the police force. Lawyers for the plaintiffs and government told Federal Court on Monday that certification will allow a publicity blitz to reach the affected women and set the stage for final settlement of the lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|5 hr
|Sheeple
|45
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|10 hr
|tricky does the same
|3
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|10 hr
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|10 hr
|Walter
|4
|Together for more than 70 years, married couple...
|10 hr
|xpensive 2 stay eh
|2
|Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior...
|10 hr
|cash leaves ommunity
|7
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|10 hr
|what next
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC