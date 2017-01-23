'Cardinal' stars on the lure of the 'beautifully eerie' Canadian series
With its chilling winter setting in northern Ontario, there's a distinctive and definitive Canadianness to the buzzy new detective drama "Cardinal," says star Billy Campbell. And that was a large lure for the Golden Globe-nominated American actor as well as co-star Karine Vanasse, who both play detectives hunting for a serial killer in the series, which premieres Wednesday on CTV.
