Cannabis Industry Raised $1 Billion in 2016

8 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The cannabis industry raised more than $1 billion in 2016, according to the latest report from a New York firm that tracks marijuana industry investments, mergers and acquisitions. The largest chunk of capital went into biotech and pharmaceutical-related enterprises, followed closely by cultivation and retail, according to the report from Veridian Capital Advisors.

Start the conversation

