Canadians traveling to Donald Trump inauguration turned away at US border
"It seems to me that they just weren't interested in having us in the country for the inauguration," said Sasha Dyck, a 34-year-old nurse from Montreal. Dyck was car-pooling with five other Canadians and two French nationals on Thursday who were held for two hours at the Lacolle border crossing where they were searched, made to unlock their mobile phones and ultimately denied entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|15 hr
|doomedtrump
|3
|Georgetown Armenian Orphans Farmhouse Will Beco... (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|past mayor slept ...
|3
|Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d...
|15 hr
|where Lawlor hous...
|2
|Group plans interactive Titanic museum for Niag...
|15 hr
|Davey Jones
|1
|Ontario man used lottery win as proof of mystic...
|15 hr
|Thats the spirit
|1
|Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|more MIA
|15
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC