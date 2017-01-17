Canadians traveling to Donald Trump i...

Canadians traveling to Donald Trump inauguration turned away at US border

"It seems to me that they just weren't interested in having us in the country for the inauguration," said Sasha Dyck, a 34-year-old nurse from Montreal. Dyck was car-pooling with five other Canadians and two French nationals on Thursday who were held for two hours at the Lacolle border crossing where they were searched, made to unlock their mobile phones and ultimately denied entry.

