Canadian women arriving in Washington, D.C., to join massive march
A protester prepares to board a bus in Toronto on Friday, January 20, 2017 as they head to Washington D.C. to join tomorrow's women's march.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A protester prepares to board a bus in Toronto on Friday, January 20, 2017 as they head to Washington D.C. to join tomorrow's women's march.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young WASHINGTON - Busloads of Canadians are arriving in Washington, D.C. this morning to join in a massive rally for women's rights on the first day of the Trump administration. Roughly 600 travellers, most of them women, made the overnight trek on chartered buses from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Windsor, Ont.
