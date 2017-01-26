Canadian tech firms ask Ottawa to give immediate visas after U.S. ban
Jan 29 A group of Canadian technology company founders, executives and investors on Sunday called in a letter for Ottawa to immediately give temporary residency to those displaced by a U.S. order banning the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries. The open letter said U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, which temporarily bars travelers from Syria and six other countries and also puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States, had already "impacted several in our community."
Toronto, Canada
#1 16 hrs ago
Mexico has no problem with highways and checkpoints or airlines and travel visas,
but their illegal aliens who cross the border illegally don't like the idea of a wall because it will hinder or block their illegal travels greatly.
This is a national security and national economics issue and is absolutely justified, hence is correct. There was little controversy about the $14 billion the UN stole from the Iraqi oil for food program
(which funds could have built this wall) and nobody ever went to jail for that...
additionally, HSBC and Wachovia got caught laundering many many billions of drug money, yet only had to pay a $50 million fine....
Stopping illegals and reducing the drug trade is positive for the US and is good.
Trump should also consider halting capital flight, when illegals attempt to send money out of US....
That money should be spent in our economy, not support Mexico's drug cartels n corrupt human traffickers and may motivate that country to clean up its act....
To develop their country instead of leeching off US...THE TIME FOR CORRECTIONS HAS COME. IT IS GOOD.
