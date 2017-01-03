Canadian ports anticipate higher carg...

Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume shipments in 2017

The Port of Montreal says a new cargo terminal should again bolster volumes, which grew 10 per cent in 2016 to a record 35.2 million tonnes. The Ontario ports of Hamilton and Thunder Bay say increased shipments of steel and wheat respectively should boost volumes above around nine million tonnes each handled last year.

