Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Saturday Night Live' in February
The 20-year-old pop singer from Brampton, Ont., will be the comedy sketch show's musical guest on Feb. 4. Her debut single "Here" climbed into the Top 5 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in early 2016 before she grabbed the Juno Award for breakthrough artist of the year. She also provided vocals for "How Far I'll Go," a song written by "Hamilton" scribe Lin Manuel Miranda for Disney's "Moana."
