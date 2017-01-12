There are on the MacLeans story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC hears. In it, MacLeans reports that:

It's going to take a lot more than new regulations to allow all Canadians to send urgent, life-and-death text and video messages to emergency call centres, say advocates of so-called next-generation 911 services. Organizations, including the Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group, say a hearing this week by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission into expanding 911 service across the country is just the beginning of what's needed to upgrade services to take advantage of new technologies.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.