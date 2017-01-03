Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers 11.5M hours in delays each year
There are 1 comment on the The News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers 11.5M hours in delays each year. In it, The News reports that:
A new report suggests some of Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association found that the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Highway 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth most clogged artery in Canada and the United States.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GET council opposes Hidden Quarry application (Oct '15)
|14 min
|decorum eh
|3
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|22 min
|Childbirth probs
|5
|Resident frustrated by wire-clipping trucks (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Mountainwiew is d...
|2
|Truck driver robbed, forced into trailer and th...
|2 hr
|not midnite auto ...
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|2 hr
|OHL
|5
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|2 hr
|lots u not told here
|4
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|neuer treason
|18
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC