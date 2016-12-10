Canadaa s FYidoctors Adds Ontario and...

Canadaa s FYidoctors Adds Ontario and British Columbia Optical Practices

CALGARY, Alberta- FYidoctors , one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing eyecare companies, has added two locations in a further expansion of its footprint in the Canadian market where it has more than 260 locations under its corporate umbrella. In mid-December, FYidoctors announced that Sight for Sore Eyes Optical in White Rock, British Columbia, had joined the FYidoctors team.

Ontario

