Canadaa s FYidoctors Adds Ontario and British Columbia Optical Practices

CALGARY, Alberta- FYidoctors , one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing eyecare companies, has added two locations in a further expansion of its footprint in the Canadian market where it has more than 260 locations under its corporate umbrella. In mid-December, FYidoctors announced that Sight for Sore Eyes Optical in White Rock, British Columbia, had joined the FYidoctors team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.