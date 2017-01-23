Canada can forge ties with Trump whil...

Canada can forge ties with Trump while sticking up for values, Hajdu says

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says it's possible to forge a strong relationship with the new U.S. government while standing up for values that may be at odds with those of the Trump administration. The abrupt turnaround in Canada-U.S. relations is dominating discussions as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet hold two-day retreat in Calgary.

