Bald eagle escapes after hole cut in enclosure at Ontario zoo

6 hrs ago

An Ontario zoo says someone broke in and cut a large hole in a fence that allowed a bald eagle to escape. Chippewa Wildlife Park acting manager Gordon John says he is worried for the health of the eagle because it has never flown great distances as it has been in captivity its entire life.

