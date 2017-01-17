Baby on board: couple allegedly dealing drugs from car with baby in back seat
Police say a couple of alleged drug dealers had a baby with them as they sold fentanyl in a city east of Toronto. Durham regional police say officers conducting an ongoing drug investigation saw two people allegedly making drug deals from a car in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
