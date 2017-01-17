Anglican Church working on formal apology for damage wrought by pedophile priest
The Anglican Church of Canada says it is working on a formal national apology to the victims of a notorious priest who preyed on boys in First Nations communities in the 1970s and 1980s. Ralph Rowe was a former air force pilot and police officer who was ordained in 1975.
