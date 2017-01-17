Anglican Church working on formal apo...

Anglican Church working on formal apology for damage wrought by pedophile priest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The Anglican Church of Canada says it is working on a formal national apology to the victims of a notorious priest who preyed on boys in First Nations communities in the 1970s and 1980s. Ralph Rowe was a former air force pilot and police officer who was ordained in 1975.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) 11 hr North Halton cash... 2
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 12 hr doomedtrump 3
News Georgetown Armenian Orphans Farmhouse Will Beco... (Jul '10) 12 hr past mayor slept ... 3
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... 12 hr where Lawlor hous... 2
News Group plans interactive Titanic museum for Niag... 12 hr Davey Jones 1
News Ontario man used lottery win as proof of mystic... 12 hr Thats the spirit 1
News Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14) 12 hr more MIA 15
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC