Alleged Barrie, Ontario robber caught...

Alleged Barrie, Ontario robber caught after stopping to wash hands

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Alleged Barrie, Ontario robber caught after stopping to wash hands. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Police in Barrie, Ont. say a man woke up late Tuesday evening to find a stranger in his home washing his hands.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sam

Pickering, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24s4yqR4DEI
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... 4 hr lolp 2
News Rotary Club committed to improving park (Jul '14) 6 hr culture-of-secrecy 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr Monsters Inside eh 2
News One-stop shopping in Glen Williams (Dec '12) 7 hr tricky investigat... 4
News Police blotter: Break-in investigated (May '11) 8 hr GTA 5
News Halton requesting additional funds for paramedi... 8 hr STEM 1
News Telus releases Hamilton woman's personal inform... 11 hr feel safer now 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC