Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says oilsands 'not going anywhere any time soon'
Notley posted a video message Friday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was taken to task for talking about eventually phasing out the oilsands. "You can't make a choice between what's good for the environment and what's good for the economy," Trudeau told a town-hall meeting in Peterborough, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
