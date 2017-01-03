Alberta judge upholds right of city t...

Alberta judge upholds right of city to reject graphic anti-abortion ad on buses

11 hrs ago

An abortion rights group is hailing a court ruling that says a city in northwest Alberta has the legal right to refuse to run a graphic anti-abortion ad on its transit buses. The ad proposed by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform included pictures of fetuses and the words "Abortion kills children.

Start the conversation

