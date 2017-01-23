A look at some of the Canadians nominated for Oscars this year
Canadians are behind some of the leading Oscar contenders this year, including London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling for his starring role in "La La Land" and Quebec director Denis Villeneuve for his sci-fi hit "Arrival."
