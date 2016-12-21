A look at some of the 39 people kille...

A look at some of the 39 people killed in Istanbul attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

People carry William Jacob Raak, 35, a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, on a stretcher as he returns back home at Ataturk Airport, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Raak had been shot in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chamber golf tourney (Jul '11) 2 min TheClubatNorthHalton 4
News Optimism reigns supreme on the dawn of 2017 1 hr AMERICAN OLIGARCY 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr 24or6to4 3
News Holiday House Tour raises $17,000 for United Wa... 6 hr Tetra Society 3
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... 6 hr other chillin 1
News War brewing between Halton Hills and Milton ove... (Apr '15) 6 hr Real War affects ... 28
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) Mon MP Raitt should f... 20
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC