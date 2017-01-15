79-year-old Burlington man missing
Around 8 this morning 79 year old Robert Cera left his house near Walkers Line and Upper Middle Road. Cera is described as male, white, with short grey hair, and blue eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man taken down 'like a rag doll' in arrest outs...
|1 hr
|Rag Doll Takedown
|2
|Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|just like tricky
|20
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|4 hr
|Galen Jr shops in...
|6
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|4 hr
|top news 2day
|2
|Freezing rain plays havoc with hydro (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|maybe 2nite 2
|8
|Historicist: The Toronto School of Medicine
|4 hr
|lots u not told
|1
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|4 hr
|say Counties Regi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC