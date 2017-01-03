$460K award for cops' disclosure of s...

$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The News

A police service that failed to keep an informant's identity secret and then failed to take the violation seriously lost its bid Monday to overturn a $460,000 damages award to the victim and her family. In siding with the informant, Ontario's top court found Durham Regional Police Service promised Margaret Stack anonymity but went ahead and disclosed her identity anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Underwater archeologist from Sir John Franklin ... 5 min Ship 1
News Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14) 8 min Male fraudster MIA 14
News Fire calls: Jan. 13 - 19 (Jan '14) 12 min Eramosa border 5
News UPDATED: Driving instruction restrictions may c... 17 min other instructions 1
News No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H... 19 min Burl Driving inst... 9
News Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13) 12 hr Sheeple 45
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 16 hr tricky does the same 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC