$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld
A police service that failed to keep an informant's identity secret and then failed to take the violation seriously lost its bid Monday to overturn a $460,000 damages award to the victim and her family. In siding with the informant, Ontario's top court found Durham Regional Police Service promised Margaret Stack anonymity but went ahead and disclosed her identity anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Underwater archeologist from Sir John Franklin ...
|5 min
|Ship
|1
|Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14)
|8 min
|Male fraudster MIA
|14
|Fire calls: Jan. 13 - 19 (Jan '14)
|12 min
|Eramosa border
|5
|UPDATED: Driving instruction restrictions may c...
|17 min
|other instructions
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|19 min
|Burl Driving inst...
|9
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Sheeple
|45
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|16 hr
|tricky does the same
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC