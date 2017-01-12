4 in life-threatening condition in cr...

4 in life-threatening condition in crash north of Caledon, Ont.

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the crash on Airport Road after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where at least one person remains trapped. Six people have been injured, at least four of whom are in life-threatening condition, in a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township, approximately half an hour from Caledon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Police investigate Georgetown break-ins (Apr '15) 4 hr Cross County CheckUp 11
News Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10) 4 hr Cross Country Che... 37
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 4 hr anonymous 139
News Trudeau Plagued By Gaffes During Town Hall Tour 4 hr Editor 1
News Town of Halton Hills changes council start times 6 hr Family Time Capsules 2
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... 8 hr I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Family escapes as mansion destroyed by fire in ... 15 hr Con Drain 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC