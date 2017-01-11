4-alarm fire guts Bridle Path mansion

A Toronto family escaped injury following a massive four-alarm fire at a mansion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood overnight. The blaze broke out before midnight at a home on Park Lane Circle near Post Road just east of Bayview Avenue.

