37 kilos of cocaine seized in fruit truck at Windsor, Ont.; driver charged

Read more: The Guardian

The RCMP have charged a Toronto-area man following the seizure of 37 kilograms of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. The Canada Border Services Agency and the Mounties announced Thursday that a man hauling a load of fruit was stopped at the bridge on Dec. 27, 2016.

