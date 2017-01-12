37 kilos of cocaine seized in fruit truck at Windsor, Ont.; driver charged
The RCMP have charged a Toronto-area man following the seizure of 37 kilograms of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. The Canada Border Services Agency and the Mounties announced Thursday that a man hauling a load of fruit was stopped at the bridge on Dec. 27, 2016.
